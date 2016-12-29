Irvine penalty lifts the Guils to festive glory

Huws Gray Alliance

Guilsfield 2

Caersws 1

GUILSFIELD leapfrogged their Mid Wales rivals to end 2016 fifth in the Huws Gray Alliance with a deserved derby victory over Caersws on Tuesday.

A large festive crowd descended on Clos Mytton for the festive clash which began in sunshine though ended in sub zero temperatures after an additional 10 minutes injury time added at the end of the first-half.

Guilsfield deployed defender Sam Litchfield as their lone forward in the first-half with the utility man almost giving his side a dream start on four minutes, capitalising on a fumble by Caersws goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne only for a weak shot to be cleared off the line by a recovering Tom Richards.

Stuart Rogers volleyed through a crowded area into the grateful grasp of Hawthorne as the hosts maintained their bright start despite lacking a recognised forward due to injury and suspension.

In comparison the Bluebirds took their time to get a foothold in a game which saw both sides contribute to their derby atmosphere with a string of unflinching tackles.

While none could doubt the commitment to the cause on both sides, the first-half lacked any real quality.

Guilsfield found themselves outnumbered by the well organised visitors defence while the Bluebirds best efforts of unleashing the pacey trio of Will Thomas, Sean Evans and Craig Harris foiled by the offside flag.

On 31 minutes a rare chance for Caersws saw Harris’ cross only partially headed clear by Robbie James only for Sean Evans’ to waste the opening with a powder puff shot on the far post,

Chris Cathrall’s speculative 35 yard lob dipped over the bar as Guilsfield looked to end the half on top.

Eight minutes into injury-time the hosts snatched the lead with a well worked move on the edge of the area unlocking the Bluebirds defence for Andy Ford to fire home.

Guilsfield doubled their lead two minutes after the break when livewire Louis Irvine was brought down in the area by Elliot Jones and made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Caersws almost reduced the arrears seconds later with Thomas steering wide Sean Evans’ left wing cross.

Caersws saw their own penalty appeals rejected on the hour when Jack Hughes went down in the area under pressure from Jack Richards before a bizarre incident at the other end.

Referee Andy Harms pointed to the spot after Hawthorne shoved Lichfield away after a collision and despite protests from the visitors and bemusement even from the home players the official maintained his decision.

Irvine stepped up but fired wide from the penalty spot and chance to settle the outcome.

Caersws dominated the final stages with Thomas cutting inside only to drag a shot wide from the edge of the area before reducing the arrears on 71 minutes with a fine header from Hughes’ left wing cross.

Mark Griffiths and Josh Hartrick added further attacking impetus for the Bluebirds but with 10 minutes remaining the visitors hopes of a comeback ended when midfielder Jolyon Harries deservedly received his marching orders for an x-rated tackle on Guils substitute Adam Jenkins.

GUILSFIELD: Littleford, Bromley, Cathrall, Ford, James, Henderson, Irvine, Leonard, Litchfield, Rogers, Richards. Subs: Jenkins, Davies, Edwards, Andrew

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, E Jones, Hughes, Grant, Richards, Lewis, Harries, Williams, Thomas, Harris, S Evans. Subs: Hartrick, Griffiths, LK Evans, G Evans, L Evans