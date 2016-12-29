Penrhyn ascend Mount to take derby spoils

Huws Gray Alliance

Llanfair United 0

Penrhyncoch 2

PENRHYNCOCH breathed new life into their survival battle with a hard-fought Mid Wales derby victory at Llanfair United.

Victory ensured the Roosters ended 2016 outside the Huws Gray Alliance relegation zone while also dragging their hosts back into the dogfight.

United manager Rhys Stephens had no complaints as he bids to lift his side ahead of the second half of the season.

“Penrhyncoch deserved the win on the day,” said Stephens. “It was an even first-half but we were so flat after the break and can have no complaints.”

United dangerman James Davies could have fired the hosts ahead only for the Mount Field pitch to prevent him from getting a shot away in time.

Davies was joined by Andrew Hughes in testing Penrhyncoch goalkeeper Lee Jenkins before the Roosters led with Elian Evans on target after 25 minutes.

The heavy pitch made life tough for both sides who toiled throughout but United could not force an equaliser before the break as temperatures dropped.

Penrhyncoch started the second-half on top and it was no surprise when the Roosters doubled their lead on the hour with deadball specialist Mark Gornall blasting home a 30 yard free-kick.

Llanfair were left chasing the game but a below par display ensured the visitors were not overly stretched in seeing out the remainder of the contest to climb out of the relegation zone.

LLANFAIR: Brown, A Hughes, Andrew, R Davies, M Jones, D Jones, Vaughan, Griffiths, J Davies, Blake, A Hughes. Subs: Gethin, Mwamuka, L Davies

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, Gornall, S James, Foligno, Mousley, O James, Shaw, E Evans L James, Doherty, J Evans. Subs: Horwood, Jacques, Corbisiero, Carruthers, Meredith