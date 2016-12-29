Druids sacrificed by ruthless Saints

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

The New Saints 4

Cefn Druids 0

AN Adrian Cieslewicz double sealed the New Saints record equalling 26th consecutive win of the season against a battling Cefn Druids.

The win brought TNS level with Dutch giants Ajax world record of consecutive victories and left on the verge of making history at the Rock in the return fixture on Friday.

The result also left TNS just 15 points of securing the Dafabet Welsh Premier title with 12 games left of the season.

The Saints secured victory courtesy of three goals in a 10 minute period either side of the break and see off a Druids outfit who managed to cause a few first-half scares

The Saints nearly took the lead inside nine minutes when birthday boy Alex Darlington smashed the underside of the bar from a well worked corner.

TNS laboured for much of the first 25 minutes, struggling to find the final ball, while Druids belied their position in the Welsh Premier League’s bottom two.

The visitors nearly took the lead on 35 minutes when Steve Blenkinsop’s first time half volley from 30 yards smashed against the bar with Paul Harrison beaten.

However Darlington was not to be denied his birthday bonus, finishing low and hard past Druids’ keeper Michael Jones five minutes before the break for his 10th of the league campaign.

A minute later it was game over for Druids as TNS doubled their lead, as Cieslewicz continued his return from a fractured skull with another goal as he slotted home from close range.

Greg Draper was the right man in the right place to stab home Simon Spender’s cross for his 20th goal of the season just after the break as TNS secured the points.

Draper nearly doubled his total on 65 minutes but Jones managed to somehow to get a foot to his effort from three yards out.

However it was only the briefest of respite for Druids and seconds later Cieslewicz headed home from six yards box as the Druids’ defenders looked on helplessly.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Routledge, Brobbel, Draper, Saunders, Rawlinson, Darlington, Cieslewicz, Edwards. Subs: Mullan, Farleigh, Pryce, Baker, Jones, Wycherley

Att – 379