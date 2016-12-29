Boxing Day misery for Newtown

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Aberystwyth Town 1

Newtown 0

NEWTOWN’S lingering hopes of snatching a top six place before the mid season split ended with last minute derby heartache at Aberystwyth Town.

The Robins, needing victory to keep alive their season, were undone at the last when Kurtis March steered home Kosta Georgievsky’s left wing cross to send the home faithful into rapture.

Aberystwyth Town started the match with intent with visiting goalkeeper Dave Jones tested early on by Luke Borrelli’s header while Cledan Davies and Ricky Watts went close.

Jones was forced into action again as Luke Sherbon’s cross threatened to dip under the bar before March rocked the woodwork.

Newtown toiled for scraps but still managed to force home goalkeeper Chris Mullock into action as Shane Sutton and Luke Boundford both tested the on-loan TNS reserve stopper.

Jason Oswell steered a Neil Mitchell cross wide from less than six yards while Boundford’s goalbound effort forced Mullock into the save of the half.

Newtown started the second-half as brightly as they ended the first with Steff Edwards forcing Mullock into action before ex-Seasider Craig Williams lashed wide.

The match became increasingly scrappy before the Seasiders began to impose themselves in the final 20 minutes as the travelling faithful came to fear the worst.

As ever this season, Jones kept Newtown in the game and Aberystwyth at bay with a brace save to deny Borrelli who had raced onto a March throughball with 15 minutes remaining.

Substitute Georgievsky headed a Chris Jones corner wide before Joe Clarke headed wide as the Seasiders cranked up the pressure late on with Jones once again denying Borrelli.

With seconds remaining the Robins were finally breached as the impressive Georgievsky was released down the left wing by Borrelli to cross for March to slot past a despairing Jones from close range.

Newtown toiled desperately in search of an equaliser but defeat, coupled with Carmarthen Town’s draw at home to Cardiff Metropolitan, sentenced the Robins to a second half of the season in the relegation conference.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sutton, A Jones, Edwards, Stephens, Goodwin, Boundford, Kershaw, Mitchell, Oswell. Subs: Perry, Cadwallader, Wells, Newton

Att – 476