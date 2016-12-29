Rhiewsiders end 2016 on top of the first division

Spar M Wales Lge One

BERRIEW ended 2016 top of Spar Mid Wales League One after outclassing bottom of the table Montgomery Town in a 7-0 victory at the Talbot Field.

Top scorer Richard Davies led the rout with a hat-trick while Karl Seliaerts added a brace with further goals from Darryl Jones and Jamie Dockerty completing Monty’s Boxing Day stuffing.

Rhayader Town kept pace at the top of the table after ending Llanidloes Town’s recent revival with a 2-0 win at Victoria Avenue.

Richie Powell turned home Ashley Jones’ cross to give the Red Kites the interval lead before his deflected strike completed his side’s victory with 15 minutes remaining.

Richie Evans scored twice as Carno maintained their own push for promotion with a 2-1 win at home to Llanrhaeadr at Ty Brith with Iwan Matthews hitting back for the visitors.

Bow Street ended the day’s top scorers with Tom Williams completing a memorable brace in a 5-0 home win over Aberaeron.

Dean Evans, Andy Gittins and Tom Evans completed the Magpies tally with the visitors miserable day compounded by the dismissal of Anthony Jones.

Hay St Marys were the stars of Broadway in a 3-1 win at Llandrindod Wells with goals from Matt Croose, Brendan Hackett and Adie Lawford ensuring a late Elliot Williams reply was mere consolation.

Adam Worton was the match winner as Knighton Town snatched a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Radnor Valley.

Meanwhile Mark Edmonson breathed new life into Tywyn Bryncrug’s survival bid with his hat-trick inspiring a 4-2 derby win at Machynlleth.

Aston Heath completed the Cormorants tally with the hosts replying through Sion Williams and Alex Davies.