Theresa May's Christmas message to Montgomeryshire and Radnorshire

“When Britain voted to leave the European Union this year, it presented great opportunities for the country that my Government is determined to grasp.

“The people of Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire played an important role in delivering this vote, and I’m clear that it must benefit them as well.

“Together with your Conservative MPs Chris Davies and Glyn Davies, whose tireless work gets noticed in Westminster, we are delivering a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

“I’d like to thank Chris and Glyn for their work, particularly among members of the farming community. Farming, I know, is immensely important in the region – and to the economy of Wales as a whole.

“That’s why we’ve provided an early guarantee of equivalent subsidy payments after we leave the EU until 2020. Both Chris and Glyn share my wholehearted desire to see the industry thrive, not just survive.

“Undoubtedly there will be challenges ahead, but with record numbers of people in work under a Conservative Government, Wales is in good shape to meet them.

“As we approach 2017, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Chris, Glyn and their constituents in Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire all the very best for the year ahead.”