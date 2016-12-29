Kerry keep Mum to complete their Dingle derby win

Spar M Wales Lge Two

LUKE Mumford was the Dingle derby hero with two goals ensuring Spar Mid Wales League two leaders Kerry a 2-0 win at local rivals Abermule.

The Lambs title hopes were further boosted by festive derby results elsewhere as rivals Borth United faltered in a 4-1 defeat at Dolgellau Athletic.

Despite leading through Liam Lewis the visitors were pegged back as Dolgellau prevailed comfortable winners courtesy of goals from Dennis Bates, Ieuan Brooks, Dominic Thomas and Aron Burrough.

Meanwhile Newbridge delivered a blow to Builth Wells’ promotion hopes with the young Bridgemen claiming a 2-0 derby win at the Lant with goals from Aeron Powell and Alfie Stonefield.

Four Crosses also celebrated derby victory at home to local rivals Llansantffraid Village with an early strike from Gaz Jones giving the hosts the edge before Jake Edwards settled a 2-0 win late on.

Dyffryn Banw maintained their own climb up the rankings with a 3-1 home win over Churchstoke with goals from Damon Massey, Rhodri Davies and Jamie Huxley cancelling out a Joe Haycock reply.

Honours ended even at Llanandras Park with Presteigne held to a 3-3 draw by bottom of the table Penybont who claimed a point to boost their survival bid.

Josh Gardner, Alan Stocker and Matt Strangewood struck for the hosts but Penybont were not to be denied a share of the spoils with a Josh Evans double and Jake Bufton strike ensuring a point.