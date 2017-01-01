Refurbished and relaunched boat in Welshpool

A RESTORED BOAT has been launched on the Montgomeryshire Canal in Welshpool.



MP Glyn Davies, Mayor Stephen Kaye and a host of other people gathered as Welshpool Canal Volunteer Group celebrated the recovery, restoration and arrival of its own work boat.



“Mantis” is a substantial steel former British Waterways work boat abandoned many years ago on the isolated length of canal near Maerdy Bridge, which has been donated to the Welshpool Canal Adoption Group.



After resting on the canal bottom largely submerged its refloating, recovery, restoration and transport back to Welshpool without external assistance has been a major feat.



It will be used by local volunteers to keep open the canal between Arddleen and Refail.



Although still lacking its own engine – it will temporarily be powered by donated outboard engines, the group aspires to purchase its own engine, hopefully with grant assistance.



On Thursday there was also a Christmas get together on board Heulwen II.