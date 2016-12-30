Vicar sleeps 'rough' to help homeless

A local vicar had a taste of what it’s like to be homeless over Christmas when she spent a night on the stone floor of a church.

The Rev Jane James slept out in Meifod Church on Friday, December 16, to raise awareness of those left out in the cold over the festive period.

She came up with the idea after seeing countless homeless people on the streets of her hometown of Birmingham.

As well as raising awareness, the sleep-out doubled up as a fundraiser for Birmingham-based homeless charity Sifa Fireside.

“I want to raise awareness of rough sleepers and the homeless and have chosen Birmingham as it is my hometown, ” said Ms James.

“Also so many people from my local area go there for the shops and Christmas markets so have probably seen some of the people who will be helped by Sifa Fireside.”

On the night, Ms James was joined by her husband Nick and Roy Jones from the church, as well as her dogs Button and Oscar. They also had support for the evening from Ms James’ neighbour Sam and her daughters Aliye and Azra.

The group raised almost £1,000, and some of this was handed over by Ms James on a visit to the charity’s headquarters last week.

“Three of us plus two dogs stayed 12 hours overnight in the church, which was very uncomfortable and certainly made us appreciate our soft beds,” said Ms James.

“We have raised nearly £900 to date with several people promising us donations so we are very grateful for the amazing response.

“I was able to visit the centre in Birmingham to hand over some of the money, and had a guided tour of the place to see first hand what they do and see the people they help.”

Ms James added: “We left the sleeping bags and cardboard in the church amongst the decorations to remind people who came to the Christmas celebrations that others do not have such a happy Christmas.

“I even created a ‘body’ to leave in my bag so that it looked like we had a rough sleeper under the tree.”