COBRA won the annual Nick Whiffen Cup, triumphing over local rivals Welshpool 31-17 on Tuesday.

The match is an annual festive fixture in the Mid Wales rugby calendar and pits the veterans of both clubs against one another for a competitive friendly.

The match once again drew a large festive crowd with the hosts prevailing thanks to three tries from Dorian Lloyd and one try each from Matt Griffiths and Huw Tudor.