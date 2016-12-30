Newtown man hit out at police at Wrexham treatment centre

A SUICIDAL man from Newtown attacked a police officer who was trying to help him after he left a drug treatment centre.

Staff at a drug and alcohol treatment centre in Borras Road, Wrexham, had called police as they were concerned for the welfare of Daniel James Lloyd, 22.

PC Lewis Davies was called at 10.20am on November 21 to attend after being told Lloyd was suicidal and had walked out of the centre.

The officer stopped his vehicle at Borras Park Road and found Lloyd, who was also being pursued by centre staff, appearing to be upset and agitated.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said the officer shouted at him to stop, but Lloyd continued walking to Norfolk Road.

Two staff members then called out to Lloyd, who told PC Davies that they had “better stop or I will do it”.

The officer was concerned Lloyd would harm himself and Lloyd then shouted “Come anywhere near me and I’m going for it.”

PC Davies, who by this time had been joined by centre staff, took this remark as a threat of physical assault.

The officer grabbed Lloyd, of Mochdre, Newtown, by the coat to stop him walking off.

Lloyd squared up to PC Davies, raised his fists and threw punches at him before the officer pushed out his hand to stop him.

Lloyd also kicked and kneed PC Davies, who eventually had to use pepper spray to take him to the ground.

Other officers came to assist as Lloyd shouted and thrashed his body around before swearing at police as he was brought back to his feet.

In interview Lloyd denied punching and kicking PC Davies and said three officers had set upon him for no reason.

He had been angry and upset and told police he had attended meetings for drug and alcohol abuse but “didn’t like it”.

Probation officer Andrew Connah told the court Lloyd said he had been “in a very bad place” at the time as a result of cocaine use which at its worst cost him £100 per day.

The court heard Lloyd worked across the UK for his father’s company and had a very good employment record.

But he had been out for work for two months at the time that his drug use went from being a weekend leisure activity to a serious issue.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said the situation had been a “nightmare scenario for any parent” and Lloyd’s parents had paid a substantial amount for him to be treated at the centre.

But Lloyd found it “most unpleasant”, not because of the place but because the whole scenario was hard to cope with – so he walked out.

Staff at the clinic were concerned about his wellbeing so they called police, and the officer was trying to help him, but Lloyd did not interpret it that way at the time.

Mr Hanratty added the attack was out of character for Lloyd and he realised that the officer was only trying to do his job.

He had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to assaulting PC Davies and did not seek to avoid responsibility for his actions.

Mr Connah added Lloyd had told him he no longer used cocaine, hoped never to do so again and had no thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

He was a “very polite and courteous young man”, Mr Hanratty said, who kept a “pretty low profile” and was “not at all violent”.

Magistrates imposed a community order for a year which included 100 hours of unpaid work.

Lloyd must also pay £100 in compensation to PC Davies, £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 surcharge.