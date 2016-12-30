£7.5 million rail upgrades coming to Powys

A £7.5 MILLION upgrade in Mid Wales improving rail safety will begin in the New Year between Newtown and Machynlleth.

Eight rural level crossings in Talerddig will close in 2017.

The scheme is being delivered by Network Rail Wales as part of its Railway Upgrade Plan and in partnership with Welsh Government which has provided £3 million of the funding.

The project will include two kilometres of new highways works and two new road-over-rail bridges at Ystrad Fawr and Rallt.

The scheme will improve rail safety and assist local farmers in moving livestock across the railway.

Christine Booth, Wales operations risk advisor for Network Rail, said: “As part of our railway upgrade plan, Network Rail is investing more than £100 million in improving level crossing safety across Britain. Across Wales and the Borders we have more than 1,000 level crossings and we are always seeking to reduce risk and improve safety. This vital scheme will improve the safety of the railway for local communities.”

Upgrade work on the highways will begin in January with work on the new bridges due to start in the Spring. This essential scheme is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Powys County Council, Cabinet Member for Highways, Councillor John Brunt added: “I am delighted that this road and rail improvement work will get underway in the New Year and am grateful to Network Rail and the Welsh Government for the investment in our infrastructure.”

Level Crossing closures will include Ystrad Fawr, Ystrad Fawr (footpath), Clawdd Coed, Rallt, Rallt (footpath), Tyddyn-y-pwll, Pikins and Pikins (footpath).