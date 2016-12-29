There was to be no fairytale hat-trick of wins for Mountainous in Tuesday’s Coral Welsh Grand National.

Trained by Presteigne’s Kerry Lee, the two time winner failed in his quest for an unprecedented third win, after pulling up in the race.

Convincingly, Richard Johnson rode the favourite Native River, trained by Colin Tizzard, to victory, with the next four finishers all coming in at big prices.

However another horse from the Lee stables, Bishops Road, tipped by many as an outside bet, came home in 10th.

After the race, Lee told the County Times it wasn’t the conditions for Mountainous to flourish but she was pleased with her other runners, including a fifth placed finish for Grey Gold, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in the handicap chase.

She said: “Mountainous struggled, he couldn’t really go fast enough and it wasn’t nearly soft enough for him, it was very gluey ground.

“But Bishops Road ran a very, very credible race and I am very pleased with him.

“He was carrying top weight and he actually ran a very good race, and I am very happy with him.

“Grey Gold also ran very well, but he was very badly handicapped when you compare him to the winner.”

Grey Gold chased down the leaders in the penultimate race of the day, but it was the favourite Aso who took the win.

In the final race, James and Jean Potter of Welshpool’s horse, Potter’s Story went into the flat race with high hopes, after a win at Worcester a few weeks previous.

However it wasn’t to be as the horse, rode by Tom O’Brien tracked the leaders, but weakened three furlongs from home.

Tom Scudamore rode Caderyn to the victory on a good day for the favourites at Chepstow.

Moving forward, Top Gamble, owned by the Potters and trained by Lee could run on New Year’s Day at Cheltenham, depending on the weather.