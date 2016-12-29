Montgomeryshire enjoys strong trade in build up to festivities

SHOPS in Montgomeryshire have observed strong winter trading leading up to Christmas.

There were concerns about the potential impact of wind turbine convoys but this has not deterred shoppers from local tills.

The Old Station in Welshpool has seen good trade through December and increased footfall through its cafe and restaurant.

Karen Corcoran, manager at the Old Station, said: “We had a really good Christmas. We were struggling during Summer because of the turbines coming through. The minute they stopped our sales shot up.

“We did loads over the period. We had a quiz night which was really successful raising funds for the local school, Buttington Trewern.

“We also had bell ringers during December and they were really well received.

“Most of our trade is local. That is why we suffered in the summer. People knew when the turbines were coming through so they stayed away.”

Another thriving local business is Charlies Stores Ltd, with two stores in Newtown and Coed-y-Dinas Garden Centre in Welshpool, Charlies is a frequent stop for Christmas shoppers.

Nick Dann, finance director at Charlies Ltd, is very pleased with the Christmas performance.

He said: “Over Christmas our trade has been up in like for like sales and customer numbers so we are very satisfied with the Christmas performance.

“These figures exclude our store in Aberystwyth which is also going from strength to strength.”

Coed-y-Dinas hosted a Winter Food Fair in November and the business has a busy year ahead of it.

Mr Dann added: “We will probably hold another winter food fair next year and we have also got a new store opening in Swansea hopefully.

“We have also got a new facility opening on Offa’s Dyke business park so we are looking at a strong year.”

Ros Jones, owner of Welshpool’s Celtic Company shops, said: “We have had a very decent Christmas, I am very happy with it.

“We did a couple of events on social media which worked very well, including a Sunday special offer.

“It has been good here in Welshpool and there has been a good atmosphere. It was a bit late, but usually is so we were happy with it.

“I don’t think the turbines really affected us at all. I think people have got used to them and I thought it was quite well managed.

“It has certainly been at least as good as last year.”