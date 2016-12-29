Profits in Powys towns hit by festive shopping competition

IT HAS been an uneven Christmas for some mid Powys businesses, while some have been hit by business rates and brand competition others have found new ways to promote their high streets.

Kevin Richards, manager at Magpies gift store in Builth Wells, has found his business struggling against super market competition.

He said: “It’s the worst Christmas I have ever known. It’s the supermarkets and online - Amazon. Anything to do with that, we can’t compete.

“The business rates have really counted against us too. You hope the Government will look into it, smaller businesses just don’t get the support they need.

“They say one in 10 shops in Wales are empty now.

“Our staff is just as good but you can’t compete.”

Mr Richards attributes part of the issue to parking difficulties in town centres.

“In Builth you have got to pay for parking. The Government should do more and there should be free parking in these areas,” he added.

“Our petrol is dearer too, it all adds up. Everybody has got to drive to live in Mid Wales.”

In near by Llandrindod Wells, a small group of businesses orchestrated late night shopping events throughout December, bolstering their winter intake.

Rosie Powell, assistant manager at her father’s store, Van’s Good Foods is happy to see what the community of businesses in the town can achieve.

She said: “Yes it’s been really good this year. I feel it’s been buzzing, I think people really have been supporting local shops this year. Our cheese counter has pretty much sold out.

“We are happy, it has been really good.

“I think being on Facebook and working with other shops has really helped.

“Most of us doing the late night shopping work to help one another.”

Businesses co-operating in Llandrindod Wells include: the Happy Home Gift Company, Junk ‘n’ Disorderly, DD’s Gifts, Butterfills and more.

“All of us have banded together. Hopefully it’s the beginning of something more we can do next year,” Ms Powell added.