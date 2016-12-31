Powys day centre funding dispute

A COUNTY councillor has hit back at a town clerk who called for a fair deal for the rate payers of Welshpool over extra money to be spent on day care centres.



Welshpool Town Council took over the running of the Westwood Day Care Centre earlier this year, after the cabinet agreed it would close them back in 2014.



A deal was struck with Powys in late 2014, which caused outrage in some other Powys towns.



Other councillors were aggrieved that Welshpool was given £25,000, on top of an annual agreement to run the service for £75,000.



However Welshpool councillors have hit back in the past, saying they acted quickly to save their service.



Town Clerk Robert Robinson said: “It is great that these centres have been given a reprieve.



“However I will be going to the county council to make sure everything is fair.



“We took over the service, because they said they were all going to close, now they are not, we feel we are owed money, because they haven’t closed them.



“They have agreed to spend more money to keep them going for a year, but Welshpool rate payers will be contributing to this.



“I will be meeting with the council to make sure this is fair.”



However Newtown County Cllr Joy Jones, said she believed other centres were unfairly treated by not being given the money Welshpool has to keep their centres open and is disappointed with the attitude of Welshpool Town Council.



She said: “How disappointing that Welshpool Town Council feels this about the decision the cabinet has made to keep day centres open.



“There didn’t appear to be any call for fairness from Welshpool when the future of all other day centres in Powys were put at risk after Welshpool day centre got their money and a guarantee of funding for seven years to keep it open.



“Their money also comes out of the council tax that Powys residents contribute too.”

Cllr Jones is relieved at the decision made by PCC before Christmas to spend £1.1 million to keep the centres running for another year.



However she said it would be nicer if Welshpool Town Council had supported the move without adverse comment.



She added: “I am relieved that the county council has listened to the consultation and acted upon it.



“And although It is nice to hear that Welshpool Town Council is pleased that the other day centres in Powys have been given a reprieve for a year, it would have been nicer if they’d supported the decision without any adverse comment.



“So let’s hope as it is the season of good will they can bring themselves to be magnanimous to all.”