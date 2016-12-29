HOW MUCH? Pomegranate costs shopper in Newtown £154!

A WOMAN was given a Christmas fruity fright after she realised she had been wrongly charged for £154 worth of pomegranates.

Anna Day, from Forden, went to Morrisons in Newtown in the days leading up to Christmas to get some last minute bits in for the festive season.

After purchasing general Christmas essentials, Anna had told her neighbour she would purchase a pomegranate, which she did.

She paid and left the store, but on getting home she realised that a bill that should have been £130, was ramped up to more than £300.

Anna had been charged £154 for 124 pomegranates.

It could have been a very expensive Christmas, however she rang the store and the problem was rectified.

She told the County Times: “I was quite shocked really, I did question it with the lady on the till, but she said it was right.

“On getting home I couldn’t believe it looking at the receipt, it could have ended up being an expensive Christmas.

“It was ridiculous really, I don’t think I would have been able to fit 124 of them in my trolley, let alone into my car to take home!

“I have rung the store and have been re-funded the money, but I just wanted to make other people aware, to check their receipts when they go out to buy items.

“Some older customers may not check their receipts and might not question being overcharged, or question a mistake.”

A statement from Morrisons apologised for the inconvenience caused to the customer.

The statement said: “It was a one off mistake and we would like to apologise to the customer and thank them for coming back to the store.

“The error has now been corrected.”

Anna confirmed she had been re-funded and added: “I have been given a full re-fund by the store, and didn’t have to pay for the pomegranate.

“I will be checking my receipts straight away from now on and hope other people will too.”