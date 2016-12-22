Carno target Alliance return

CARNO Football Club has become the first Spar Mid Wales League club to apply for promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance ahead of the December 31 deadline.

The Greens have a proud tradition in the Alliance having been founder members in 1992 until their relegation in 1996.

The club have enjoyed much success locally since Chris Davies took the helm three years ago and have now set their sights on bringing second tier football to Ty Brith for the first time in 20 years.

It is expected Carno will be joined by several other Mid Wales League clubs in applying.

League leaders Berriew, as well as Rhayader Town, Llanrhaeadr, Llandrindod Wells and Llanidloes Town have all competed in the Alliance in recent years while Knighton Town have also made their ambitions known.

Next season will be the last under present second tier criteria with new regulations coming into force for the 2018 season.