Newtown chapel organist raises thousands in 24-hour marathon

George Morgan presents cheques for £1,375 to the BHF and £1,325 to the Crescent Chapel. From left are Amanda Jones, Dorothy Morgan and Enid Morgan from the BHF local branch, organist George Morgan, and Stella Mates, David Peate and Gwynneth Gethin, members

A chapel organist has raised £2,700 with a 24-hour organ playing marathon.

George Morgan completed the feat in October at the Crescent Chapel, Milford Road, Newtown, to mark 60 years as its organist.

As he handed over the cheques to his two chosen charities, George took the chance to thank all those who sat with him throughout the session and those who served refreshments to the members of the public who stopped by.

He also thanked all sponsors who contributed to the magnificent total, and the friends who took around forms and collected donations on his behalf as far afield as Norwich and Doncaster.

The proceeds have been shared between the chapel and the British Heart Foundation.

Amanda Jones, fundraising manager for the British Heart Foundation in North Wales, thanked and congratulated George on his efforts in raising a wonderful sum to enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work.