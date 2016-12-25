Teeth kicker to pay £2.5k after assault at Royal Welsh

A MAN who kicked his school friend’s teeth out when an argument at the Royal Welsh Show got out of hand has avoided jail.



Benjamin George Rowe Phillips, 20, had been standing on a trailer at the Young People’s Village in the early hours of July 18 when he struck Josh Newington, who was sitting on the trailer, in the face.



Phillips, of Solihull, Birmingham, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court in November and was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, December 14.



He was given 14 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 costs and £2,000 compensation to the victim.



Stephen Davies, prosecuting at the original court hearing, said that at 2am the two men were with other friends at the Young People’s Village when Phillips climbed onto a trailer and encouraged another friend, who was on crutches, to join him.



He appeared drunk, and proceeded to “get his penis out in full view of the public,” added Mr Davies.



Mr Newington, who was sitting at the front of the trailer with his back to Phillips and his friend, heard them begin to argue. The friend then hit Phillips with his crutch, causing him to fall off the trailer and fracture his ankle.



He climbed back onto the trailer, and with Mr Newington sitting at knee height to him, kicked him in the face.



Mr Davies said: “Phillips was interviewed by police and said he was hit with the crutch, and hit back at the first person he saw. Unfortunately Josh got caught in the crossfire.”

Mr Davies also told the court how the incident has left a lasting impact on Mr Newington.



He said: “Josh has lost two teeth and another two were left loose.



“He had to have stitches in and outside his mouth, and has scarring under his lower lip. He has developed a lisp because his teeth don’t sit in the right place.



“He has now been told he might lose his bottom four teeth as well. He is still in pain and eating soft foods. This is still having an impact on his life every day.”



Geraint Jones, for Phillips, said: “There were two assaults that evening. The three young men involved knew each other from school, there was a lot of banter. Words were exchanged, and the banter got out of hand.



“The first assault didn’t come from my client but from the other man.”



He added that Phillips was injured by being hit off the trailer by the crutch, suffering bruising and a mark on his arm as well as the ankle injury.



“He was in intense pain,” said Mr Jones. “He scrambled back onto the trailer, and was still in fear of being attacked.



“But the person he hit when he kicked out was not the person who was attacking him.



“He accepts that he should not have hit Josh. He has caused significant injury to this young man, and he was immediately remorseful.”