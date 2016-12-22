COBRA clamber free of relegation zone with victory

North Wales Div One

COBRA 31

Colwyn Bay 13

COBRA ended 2016 on a high with a potentially crucial victory at home to Colwyn Bay lifting them out of the North Wales League One relegation zone.

Bay led early on with fly-half Ryan Pike converting a brace of penalties before the hosts settled and scored a well worked try as Jack Jukes, Owain Morris, Bryn Davies and Sion Wyn Williams linking for Richard Jones to cross for a try, converted by Will Worthington.

COBRA extended their lead as Worthington added a penalty before COBRA broke for a second try as a brave tackle from centre Frazer Roberts allowed Williams gathered a loose ball and gallop down the wing for a try, converted by Worthington.

The try came at a cost with Roberts stretchered off to a head injury and his team-mates concern was evident as Bay hit back before the break with Cameron Davies’ try converted by Pike.

A tense start to the second-half saw neither side able to impose themselves leading to home coach Rhodri Jones to inject fresh blood in the form of Nico Williams, Bryn Roberts and Lee Hughes.

The changes proved a masterstroke as COBRA grew in strength in the final quarter and extended their lead when second row Bryn Edwards crashed over from close range, converted by Worthington.

The bonus point was secured soon after with a maul following a line-out edging toward the whitewash for hooker Steve Isaac to dive over the line with Worthington converting to seal glory and the perfect Christmas for COBRA.

COBRA: B Edwards, Isaac, H Jones, R Evans, E Davies, Morris, Humphreys, Jukes, B Davies, Worthington, White, Vaughan, F Roberts, S Williams, R Jones. Reps – N Williams, Hughes, Roberts, Twigg, R Jones