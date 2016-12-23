Llanfair man over drink drive limit after Super Furry Animal's concert

A Llanfair Caereinion man drove home from a Super Furry Animals concert while he was over the drink-drive limit.

Richard Dewi Davies, 48, of Watergate Street, Llanfair Caereinion, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance on Tuesday at Welshpool Magistrates Court.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said PC Matthews was called to a report of a car that had blown out on the A4870 at Machynlleth at 2.30am.

Officers arrived and the defendant was next to the car that had a wheel blown out and other damage to other wheels on the car.

Keys were still in the ignition and the engine was running.

Officers noted Davies was slurring his words, before he gave a positive roadside breath test.

He admitted to officers he had been to a Super Furry Animals concert in Aberystwyth and was driving home, when he struck a bollard.

He gave a reading of 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.

Huw Williams, defending, said his client had been to a concert that evening and had the intention of staying there and had a place to stay.

However, that then did not become available and his client had already been drinking after the concert.

He decided to drive home when he struck the bollard and Mr Williams said his client stayed at the scene and waited for the police.

On the no insurance, he said the car had been in the garage and only came out two days ago.

He planned to get the car insured, but had not got round to doing it.

Mr Williams added this was a one off occurrence and he would not lose his employment as a result of a driving ban.

Davies was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £320, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.