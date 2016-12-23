A Christmas message from your Montgomeryshire MP

2016 has been a year like no other with almost nothing going as expected.

We’ve seen two political earthquakes. The biggest shock was the decision by the British voters, Welsh voters and Powys voters that the UK should leave the European Union.

It’s going to be a long and complex process, which will begin when Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is invoked in March.

I personally voted to leave, but I do so with a great sense of uncertainty and knowing this single issue will dominate my life until the 2020 General Election.

The second earthquake took place in the United States where Donald Trump was elected to be the next President, the leader of the free world.

I thought he was a truly appalling candidate, but accept that he won. We must give him a chance. I fervently hope he proves to be a better President than he was a candidate.

In Montgomeryshire, my biggest concern in 2017 will be the future of the Shropshire NHS, which we depend on for most secondary, specialist and emergency care.

For years we’ve been working on a reform agenda, which was suspended recently for an unknown period - a disaster and threat to future services. We must find a new way to deliver the essential reform.

There are so many other issues. My in-tray is overflowing. But there is much good in the world as well.

Despite the violence we see on our TV screens, the world we live in as we say goodbye to 2016 is actually becoming a safer, richer more peaceful place.

Let it be a good and merry Christmas and successful 2017 for Montgomeryshire and those of us who live and bring up our children and grandchildren here.

It’s as good a place to live as anywhere in the world. Let’s appreciate it.