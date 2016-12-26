Wales YFC hopes to build a ‘strong foundation’ for future generations of Welsh farmers by buying the rest of the building that currently houses its headquarters.

The organisation has put out a plea for donations to help raise the £76,100 needed by February 2017 to buy the ground floor of the Wales YFC Centre in the Royal Welsh Agricultural Showground in Llanelwedd.

Individuals and groups are being encouraged to sponsor a brick or stone of the building, where the charity is currently confined to the first floor.

The ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign, was launched at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair last month.

Arwel Jones, Wales YFC chairman said: “Christmas is a time of giving so we’re hoping our past and present members will help us build a solid foundation for future generations of Wales’ young farmers.”

Suggested donations are £25 for a brick, £100 for a keystone, £250 for a corner stone and £500 for a foundation stone, but all donations are welcome. If organisations or individuals want to give more then Wales YFC would consider naming one of the rooms in honour of the donation.

John Davies, Wales YFC Finance Committee chairman, said: “Speaking as a past member of Wales YFC myself I would like to encourage everyone that has had an involvement with the organisation to help us raise these funds needed.

“All past members have benefited immensely from this organisation over the years.

“My plea is to past members to put your hand in your pocket and help make this building into a proper resource centre for future members of this fantastic organisation.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.justgiving/crowdfunding/wales-yfcbuyabrick or you can call the Wales YFC centre on 01982 553502.