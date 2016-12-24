Employment on the rise in Montgomeryshire

UNEMPLOYMENT in Montgomeryshire has fallen to a new low level.



The Office for National Statistics this week released figures which show that in November 2016, the number of claimants for job seeker’s Allowance in Montgomeryshire was 383, representing just 1.3 per cent of the economically active population.



The number of claimants is down by 30 from last month, and is 10 lower than in November 2015.



There were also 100 claimants aged 18-24 within the constituency, 10 lower than in November 2015.



Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies is pleased the figures continue to fall, despite the decision to leave the European Union.



He said: “Unemployment in Montgomeryshire continues to fall to astonishingly low levels. I have never known unemployment in Montgomeryshire to be so low.



“It is particularly pleasing that the decision to exit the European Union seems to have had nil effect on economic confidence across the UK and locally.



“I am also very pleased to see Montgomeryshire’s record low unemployment is coupled with the record high levels of employment.



“Montgomeryshire continues to have the lowest rate of unemployment in Wales, and is 148th out of 650 constituencies across Britain for high employment.”



Mr Davies is also pleased the increase in the average weekly earnings has risen ahead of the festive period.



He added: “In addition to the news that unemployment continues to fall nationally, it’s encouraging that pay is also continuing to increase with average weekly earnings rising 2.6 per cent above inflation in the year until October.



“It’s always good to have a bonus at Christmas, and this extremely positive news for the economy in the UK, Wales, and Montgomeryshire is just the injection of good cheer appropriate to the season of good will.”