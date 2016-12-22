14 month driving ban handed to Polish farm worker

A man has been banned from driving for admitting a drink-driving charge.

Mariusz Talar, 24, of Brithdir Lane, Berriew, admitted drink driving.

On Tuesday, at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court, Helen Tench, prosecuting, said police received reports of a road traffic collision on the A483 Newtown to Abermule road.

On arrival they saw that the defendant, driving a Vauxhall Astra, had hit the back of a van.

Officers spoke to Talar, who had glazed eyes and seemed unsteady on his feet, before he gave a roadside breath test.

He gave a reading of 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He said he had been drinking with friends and had four to five beers, before driving home. It was icy and he did not see the van until the last minute.

Owain Jones, defending, said it was not his client’s intention to drive home, but his friend had been drinking and could not take him.

He added he was only driving a short distance to Berriew and the icy conditions played a part.

He said his client was a farm worker and the driving ban would effect his work, as he had to drive over a public road on farm vehicles.

Magistrates fined Talar £375 and ordered costs of £85 and a £37 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 14 months.