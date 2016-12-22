Double 'fairy tale' national awards for oak tree that won Newtown bypass battle

A TREE that forced a bypass construction to take a new direction has been named the Welsh Tree of the Year and the UK tree of the year.

The Brimmon Oak Tree, owned by Mervyn Jones, was crowned with the accolades on Channel 4 last Saturday evening, after fending off competition from across Wales.

And it was then named the best in the UK by judges, in the contest celebrating the UK’s fantastic array of special trees, organised by the Woodland Trust and supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Each of the four winners will now represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year contest which takes place in February.

Mr Jones said: “It has always been special to myself, and no-one believed me.

“It is a fairy tale ending really. The judges said it wasn’t a sympathy vote, that it was majestic and muscular.

“It has a great history, and I think it is the only tree to have a construction such as this in Wales, and I think the UK.”

The tree hit the headlines in 2009, when plans emerged to fell it to make way for the long awaited construction of the Newtown bypass.

Mr Jones objected, developers planned to move it, but he objected again.

It was then agreed to move the route slightly, but it would threaten the trees roots.

So Mr Jones commissioned his own expert report and gave evidence at the inquiry for two hours.

And with the help of Tree Hunter Rob McBride, he launched a Facebook campaign to vary the bypass route to save the tree.

Around 5,000 people petitioned the Welsh Assembly.

Finally the Welsh Government agreed to vary the route more in the hope of saving the tree.

Mr Jones added: “It was nice when I found out I had won, and it was a great documentary.

“They tried to take it down in 2009, we fought that. Then we got an army of 5,000 supporters behind us and saved the tree.

“And then to win these two awards makes it a fairy story really.”

The winning trees will also each receive a care grant of £1,000 which can be used towards its upkeep, create interpretation materials or even a celebratory event.

The Brimmon Oak was one of six Welsh trees shortlisted, with the list including The Gregynog Oak at Tregynon.