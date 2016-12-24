Callum's strokes of genius...

A SELF-TAUGHT artist from Llanidloes has been told not to worry about the “art authorities” by the Disney painter who inspired him.



Bricklayer Callum Stephen has already made a name for himself since first picking up a paintbrush 18 months ago – but is beginning to realise the art world has its own walls to conquer.



The 22-year-old reads books and watches YouTube videos to develop his painting skills, but has been barred from entering his works into competitions owing to a lack of art qualifications.



“I didn’t really enjoy art in school,” said Callum, who appeared on ITV this week. “It wasn’t until I went travelling at 19 in Australia and I saw a man painting and making good money that I thought ‘I’m going to try that.’



“I read a lot of books and watched YouTube and developed my skills.”



Callum wakes up most days at 4am to work on his paintings at home where he lives with his parents, who have converted part of the house into a studio.



He has won praise from Nestle bosses, who could not believe a painting he produced of a giant bag of Milky Buttons was not a photograph, and has been offered a place as artist in residence at the famous Chateau Orquevaux in France for next year.



But when it comes to art competitions, Callum is often told he can’t enter.



“I’d like to be able to enter the paintings into national and other competitions,” he said.

“But when I’ve enquired or tried to enter I’ve been asked what qualifications I have and then they say I cannot enter because I don’t have any – I’m self-taught.”



Inspired by US-based Grammy Award-winning official Disney fine artist Jim Warren, Callum had one of his own Disney paintings shared on Warren’s Facebook page to tens of thousands of followers.



Warren has now offered some words of advice to Callum, saying: “50 years ago I began my career as an artist simply by the inspiration I received from artists of the time such as Dali, Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and many others.



“That inspiration, along with my dedication to make an impact in this world as an artist, was much more important to me than any training or art credentials by the ‘art authorities.’



“I was kicked out of art class in school for not following instructions and doing my own thing.



“That is what I encourage for any aspiring artists. I’m honoured to be an inspiration to artists such as Callum, who with dedication alone can go as far as they choose to go.”

Callum said “I work long hours and get up at 4am to paint, as well as when I get home after work.



“But I love it and cannot imagine doing anything else.”