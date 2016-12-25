Llandrindod Wells man published book inspired by Wales' Euros success

A SPORTS journalist from Llandrindod Wells who works for Crystal Palace Football Club in London has published his first novel.

Jonathan Rogers has written a book based on the Euro 2016 campaign of the Welsh football team, called “Don’t Take Me Home – Following Wales In Euro 2016”.

Inspired by Chris Coleman’s side’s exploits Mr Rogers decided to write a story about a Welsh fan who is down on his luck at the start of the tournament, but sees his life transform as it becomes entangled with the fortunes of the nation’s football team on their epic run to the semi-finals.

The 278-page story was written in just three months after getting the idea for the story when travelling on a bus from Paris following Gareth Bale and Co’s game with Northern Ireland back in June.

Mr Rogers said: “I had wanted to write a book for a while, and when passing the time on the way to the Northern Ireland game the idea to base one around the tournament came to me.

“Being a Welsh football supporter hasn’t been easy over the past couple of decades, but after we qualified for the Euros and did so well, wearing the Welsh shirt around the streets was suddenly like wearing a badge of honour, with random people coming up to me and congratulating me as if I was actually playing! It was an incredible few weeks to be Welsh, so I mixed my experiences of the tournament with other fans’ and got writing.”

Taking inspiration from football novels such as Nick Hornby’s “Fever Pitch”, “Don’t Take Me Home…” revolves around Welsh supporter Scott Thomas and his group of friends, who must take drastic measures to be a part of the Red Dragons’ historic appearance in the finals, juggling his love life, job prospects, bank balance and everything else life throws at a man who just wants to enjoy his football on both sides of the Channel.

Rogers began writing the story before Wales’ fate on the field was decided, and while he admits that he was gutted to see his country knocked out at the semi-final stage by Portugal, it helped give the book an ending.

“The high point was the Belgium game, and then I genuinely thought we had a chance of winning the whole thing,” he said.

“Therefore it was with a heavy heart that we saw them exit in the semis, but on the other hands it set up the ending of the book that I was after – although I would have happily altered it had we lifted the trophy!”

“Don’t Take Me Home – Following Wales In Euro 2016” is now available on Amazon, £9.99 in paperback or £4.99 on Kindle.