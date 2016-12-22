Mountainous in bid to for hat-trick of titles

Kerry Lee trained Mountainous will attempt to make it a hat-trick of wins as it takes on the Coral Welsh National on Tuesday.

The Presteigne trainer took the win in the handicap chase last year in the re-arranged event, in her first season as a licenced trainer after taking the reigns from father Richard.

Mountainous romped home to victory, after previously winning back in 2013, becoming the first 11-year-old winner since Happy Spring in 1967, and the first double winner since Bonanza Boy.

Jamie Moore took the horse to victory in the mudbath at Chepstow 12 months ago, and Lee is hoping for more downpours this year.

Lee said: “We’re all very excited. We’ve got three going and we are confident.

“We are very much hopeful of a down pour before the race, but you can’t control that so we will go with it.

“We all love Chepstow, it is a proper galloping national hunt track, and Keith the clerk and his team do an excellent job down there, they have a lot of racing and keep it in great condition.”

Lee has had eight winners so far this season, in her second campaign, with her latest win coming at Haydock with Gino Trail last week.

She added; “It has been a quieter season than I would have liked.

“That has been down to a lack of rain really, but we had a good win last week with Gino Trail, and we want to move into top gear now and get things going ahead of Chepstow.”

Mountainous is not the only contender from the Lee stables heading to Chepstow on December 27.

The trainer has seven horses listed in the race, including Russe Blanc and Alfie Spinner.

However Lee believes only Goodtoknow and Bishop’s Road will line up alongside Mountainous in the 2.40pm start.

Bishop’s Road has an early price of 12/1, has not won since February at Haydock, and unseated it’s rider earlier this year at Aintree after being hotly tipped.

Goodtoknow comes in at 25/1 early on, and picked up it's last victory at Taunton in March.

Mountainous, who will be going for his hat-trick of wins at Chepstow, is an early bookies price of 20/1.

Lee said: “All the horses are looking well, and we are confident with all of them, and very hopeful going into Tuesday.”