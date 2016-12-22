Wingfield marks return to squash with impressive Masters display

ALISTAIR Wingfield ended among the top five players in the continent at the European Masters Squash tournament in Cardiff.

The Llandrindod Wells born player was one of 125 players from across Europe to descend on Cardiff’s Wales Institute of Sport as the country hosted the event for the first time.

Wingfield is the son of Pheone and Ernie Husson of Llandrindod Wells who entered into the over 40 age group.

Having recently had a year out from squash due to the birth of his son and close to pulling out due to illness, his expectations were not high.

However Wingfield’s confidence was boosted after progressing through a tough group, ending runners-up to Jonathan Gallacher.

With the top two qualifying for the quarter-finals, Wingfield found himself up against the top seed and Welsh No1 Paul Johnson.

Despite a good fight and some very high quality play, unforced errors meant he went down 3-0 and ended an admirable fifth.

Wingfield said: “Squash Wales have done Wales proud with this tournament, an amazing event that all players were praising to the rooftops.

“As for myself I’m glad I didn’t pull out due to illness and very pleased to finish fifth given the strong field.

“Having had 12 months out and to play as well as I did is very pleasing. To only lose to the two finalists makes me very proud.

“It’s back to training now to cut out some of the unforced errors in time for the Welsh Closed in Rhiwbina in February. My greatest of thanks to all the organisers.”