Welshpool golfer Boundy lands in Staffordshire as head professional

A FORMER Welshpool High School student is to become one of the youngest golf club professionals in the country.

Next month sees 26 year old Harrison Boundy (right) take up a new role with Newcastle under Lyme Golf Cub in Staffordshire, completing a rise through the game which began as a teenager spent at Welshpool High School from 2002 to 2007

Boundy represented Shropshire and Herefordshire county at under 16 and under 18s level before progressing to the men’s team.

As a teenager Boundy was also member of Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Arscott Golf Club’s in Shropshire while remains past champion at record holder at Arscott GC.

At the age of 19 Boundy moved to the south of England and turned professional while an assistant at The Oxfordshire Golf Cub before heading to past British Open championship venue Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in Kent.

Boundy continued to climb the ladder and spent the last three years as senior assistant at Woking Golf Club

January sees Boundy start the next chapter of his adventure in Staffordshire.

Boundy said: “I’ve been on an incredible journey, working for some of the best professionals at some of the best golf clubs in the country.

“To become head professional at one of the best private members clubs in Staffordshire at my age is an incredible feeling.”