Barton blasts referee

Published date: 22 December 2016 |
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
Danny Barton 

GUILSFIELD manager Danny Barton has criticised the standard of officiating in his side’s Huws Gray Alliance defeat at Holyhead Hotspur last weekend.

“It was the worst refereeing display I have experienced since returning to Welsh football in 2011,” said Barton. “He did not book a single player in the first-half and then sent off Gareth Jones at the end of the game for an innocuous challenge.

“It was a 250 mile round trip for us so for the game to be officiated so poorly is very disappointing indeed. I don’t usually criticise referees but it was not good enough."

