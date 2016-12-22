Derby rivals seek out festive spoils

MID Wales’ four Huws Gray Alliance sides have targeted festive cheer to end 2016 on a high following a frustrating month.

Guilsfield welcome Caersws to Clos Mytton with both sides vying for a top three place having been undermined by inconsistency and injury problems.

Guils player-manager Danny Barton also hit out at the poor officiating at Holyhead Hotspur last week which has made his side all the more determined to claim the derby spoils.

“It was the worst officiating of any game I have been involved in since returning to Welsh football in 2011,” said Barton. “Even the home team were left baffled by his failure to caution a single player in the first-half. It is disappointing as we have travelled 250 miles for a game ruined by the referee.”

Barton welcomes striker Adam Jenkins back to contention following a lay-off but is without fellow front runner Jake Cook and midfielder Gareth Jones through suspension.

“We are really looking forward to the Caersws game, it’s a huge match for both clubs and one both will be aiming to get the points,” said Barton.

Caersws are grateful to hit the road after the curse of the Recreation Ground once again struck in last week’s defeat to Mold Alexandra.

Caersws have now taken just seven from a possible 24 points at home and manager Graham Evans warned his side’s lack of consistency threatened to undermine their season.

Evans said: “The Guilsfield game can't come soon enough for us now after last weeks disappointment. It's always a competitive derby and I'm sure this will be no different with only two points separating both clubs.

“It'll be a very tough game, they are a very well organised side. We'll need to keep our shape, patience and discipline to bring home the three points we're going there for.”

Josh Hartrick returns from injury while defender Tom Richards and striker Mark Griffiths return to contention.

Meanwhile Llanfair United host Penrhyncoch at Mount Field with home manager Rhys Stephens gearing his troops up for a battle.

“It’s a big game,” said Stephens. “We have lost two games on the trot now and need to get back to winning ways.

“It will not be easy against Penrhyn as they are fighting for their lives likes ourselves but it should be a great game as meetings between the clubs always are.”

Penrhyncoch welcome back the experienced trio of Owain James, Antonio Corbisiero and Sion Meredith for the inland trip as manager Gari Lewis called on his side to return west with the points, particularly as a controversial penalty denied his side a much needed victory last weekend.