Depleted Robins bid to complete a derby double

Newtown v Aberystwyth Town was the first game at Latham Park in 1951

NEWTOWN go into the New Year double header with Mid Wales rivals Aberystwyth Town needing to do the double to have any hope of a top six finish this season.

The Dafabet Welsh Premier splits in the New Year with the Robins currently seven points adrift with just three games remaining of the first phase ahead of the trip Boxing Day trip to Park Avenue (1.30).

However with the final match of their programme at home to unbeaten runaway league leaders TNS on January 14 the Robins will hope to get the points on the board in advance.

Manager Chris Hughes admitted it would be a tough ask for his threadbare squad though insisted his players were prepared to play through the pain in the Mid Wales festive double header.

Strikers Jason Oswell and Luke Boundford are joined by defender Kieran Mills-Evans on the treatment table while fitness doubts surround the recently returned Gavin Cadwallader and Jordan Wells.

Hughes said: “We must play through the pain. We all know how big these games are to both clubs and we will do everything we can to get the points we need.

“It was disappointing to lose to Cardiff Met last week, it was certainly not a game that I felt either side deserved to lose but we paid the price for switching off.”

Hughes plans to delve into the transfer market in January but refused to rule out his side snatching a top six place before the split with Aberystwyth Town facing a festive fixture backlog which could undermine their own ambitions.

“We have two games before the transfer window and we are all focusing on our next games against Aberystwyth which are massive for both clubs,” said Hughes.