Newtown endure costly Met defeat

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Newtown 0 Cardiff Metropolitan 1

WILL Evans’ second-half wonder strike proved enough for Cardiff Metropolitan to complete a league double over Newtown at Griffiths Latham Park.

The Llanfyllin youngster sidefooted home via the crossbar from 20 yards following a neat interchange with Jordan Lam on the edge of the area with 15 minutes remaining.

It was no more than the Students deserved having dictated the game as the Robins struggled after losing three players to injury with Luke Boundford, Kieron Mills-Evans and Jason Oswell facing spells on the sidelines.

Cardiff Met started well, imposing themselves with the free flowing and passing football which has won so many admirers since promotion in the summer.

Adam Roscrow spurned two early openings while Emlyn Lewis headed wide as the visitors underlined their threat.

However the Robins almost forged the lead on 20 minutes with Ryan Kershaw’s 20 yard free-kick forcing goalkeeper Will Fuller into a smart save.

The hosts struggled to find any rhythm to their game and often forced to feed off scraps as the Students continued to dominate while lacking the quality in the final third to breach the Robins packed defence.

It was a similar story after the break with Charlie Crosby lashing over the bar while dangerman Lam, a constant threat throughout the day, forced home goalkeeper Dave Jones into action.

The loss of Oswell on the hour left manager Chris Hughes to shuffle his pack as the home side looked to reclaim the midfield the Students had come to dominate.

However a scrappy spell was followed by a swift Students break, culminating in a neat one two between Evans and Lam before leaving Jones rooted from 20 yards.

Newtown threw everything into attack for the remaining quarter of an hour and finally began to cause the visitors problems and almost snatched an equaliser when Fuller spilled Neil Mitchell’s shot only to recover and bravely save at the feet of Andy Jones.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans (Cadwallader), A Jones, Edwards, Boundford (Newton), Goodwin, Fletcher, Kershaw, Mitchell, Oswell (Wells). Sub: Perry

ATT – 212