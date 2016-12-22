Saints title stroll continues in win over closest rivals

Dafabet Welsh Premier

Gap Connahs Quay 0

The New Saints 3

THE New Saints cruised to their 19th successive league victory with a commanding win at Gap Connahs Quay on Saturday.

Victory saw the visitors stretch their lead at the top to a staggering 21 points and now require just 18 more this season to retain the championship with a February celebration now within their grasp.

The home defence was breached inside the opening two minutes as Scott Quigley volleyed past goalkeeper Jon Rushton from the edge of the area.

However the Saints found themselves under the cosh for the remainder of the half with the Deesiders on top.

Danny Harrison blasted over before Les Davies glanced a header wide from Nathan Woolfe’s cross before Callum Morris finally warmed the palms of Saints stopper Craig Harrison from 18 yards.

Harrison was again called into action to divert Woolfe’s inswinging corner while Nick Rushton also saw a shot charged down.

The Saints made their hosts pay for their wasted dominance just two minutes into the second-half with Greg Draper scampering through to net.

It was all over on the hour with the stuttering home defence once again punished as defender Connell Rawlinson lashed home a Ryan Brobbel cross.

Connahs Quay should have reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining only for Davies to head onto the bar from close range as TNS saw out the remainder of the game to celebrate another comfortable win.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Baker, Rawlinson, Saunders, Edwards, Brobbel, Quigley, Darlington, Draper. Subs: Routledge, Pryce, J Jones, Cieslewicz, Farleigh, Wycherley.

ATT – 274