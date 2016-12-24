Music magic at Newtown day centre

NEWTOWN residents who attend the Park Day Centre have been treated to a free, festive concert thanks to live music charity Music in Hospitals and the ScottishPower Foundation.



The Magic Moments concert is one of 50 being provided throughout Wales by the charity this year with funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.



It was delivered by professional musician Margaret Ferguson, also known as the ‘African Soprano’, and her piano accompanist Michael Luntz. Elderly service users enjoyed Christmas hits as well as songs from popular musicals and operas.



Music in Hospitals works with carefully selected professional musicians and operates across the healthcare spectrum to bring the therapeutic benefits of live music to people living with illness or disability, particularly those in long-term care.



The Magic Moments sessions have proven to increase awareness, alertness and morale for people with dementia, multiple learning disabilities or adults recovering from serious injury.



In the last year, Music in Hospitals has delivered 609 concerts which have been enjoyed by more than 15,000 residents at hospitals, hospices, care homes and special schools in Wales.



Robert Aitken, director of music in Hospitals in Wales, said: “What we do is simple – we use live music to make people feel happy. Through performers like Margaret and Michael, we’re able to do that for thousands of people in hospital wards, hospices, day centres and care homes all over Wales. We’re enormously grateful to the ScottishPower Foundation for its support – without it this concert in Newtown wouldn’t have taken place.”



The ScottishPower Foundation announced its partnership with Music in Hospitals earlier this year, donating £25,700 to support a total of 100 Magic Moments concerts throughout Wales and Scotland.



These concerts are delivered at no cost to the care units, with the majority of concerts taking place in rural or isolated venues to reach those in greatest need.



Keith Anderson, trustee of the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life in local communities throughout the UK and we’re delighted to be supporting the work of Music in Hospitals throughout Wales and seeing first-hand the impact music can have on people living in care.”



For more information on Music in Hospitals, including future events and details of the various musicians involved, please visit www.musicinhospitals.org.uk