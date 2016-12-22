Barton hits out at officials following Holyhead defeat

Huws Gray Alliance

Holyhead Hotspur 2

Guilsfield 1

GUILSFIELD made the return trip from a 240 mile round trip to Holyhead Hotspur cursing the standard of officiating.

Spurs hit the ground running with Mel McGuiness rocking the bar before Alex Jones and Dean Garmey both spurned openings before the threadbare Guils grew into the game.

Home goalkeeper Paul Pritchard saved bravely at the feet of Sam Litchfield before Mark Davies tested the home No1 and the villagers led on half-time with Louis Irvine hooking home Jack Richards’ cross.

Spurs levelled with seconds of the second-half re-start with Mel McGuiness crossing for Corey Jones to steer past goalkeeper David Littleford from close range.

Both sides were left bemused by the match official who failed to control the game as the hosts in particular saw their over physical approach go unpunished.

With nine minutes remaining Gavin Sharpe completed the Spurs fightback, curling home from 25 yards.

Any hopes of a fightback ended for Guilsfield with the dismissal of captain Gareth Jones late on as the villagers left the holy island with much to be aggrieved.

GUILSFIELD: Littleford, Bromley, Richards, Rogers, James, Henderson, Irvine, Jones, Barton, Litchfield, Davies. Subs Lloyd, Andrew.