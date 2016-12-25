'Life saving' Knighton firm in £500k expansion

A £500,000 extension to a Knighton firm’s factory has been announced in association with a major contract to supply seven launch and recovery system vehicles for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Specialist design and development company Clayton Engineering is being supported in its expansion plans by the Welsh Government.

The company currently employs 42 people and the investment will safeguard eight jobs as well as creating opportunity to train a minimum of three new skilled workshop personnel.

The investments have been welcomed by Welsh Liberal Democrat AM for Brecon and Radnorshire Kirsty Williams.

“This is fantastic news for Knighton. Clayton Engineering are a major employer in the area and this case is something I raised with the Economy Minister earlier this year,” said Ms Williams.

“Clayton Engineering are a firm right at the cutting edge of their industry. I have seen first-hand the great work they do. Their machines currently help keep the lights on in homes in London and soon will help save lives around our coasts.

“I am very proud that this company is based in Brecon and Radnorshire and I look forward to seeing the extra local jobs this contract will bring.”

Clayton Engineering’s managing director David White added: “We are carrying out a significant investment programme to develop our infrastructure and train new personnel in order to enhance the company’s capability and resources.”

Mr White said the company will be creating a new welding facility which will enable heavier and much larger structures to be manufactured on-site.

In total Clayton Engineering will be investing approximately £750,000 in its facilities and equipment.

The contract to supply the RNLI provides for seven launch and recovery vehicles for its new Shannon All Weather Lifeboat.

In order to deliver the new contract, the company needed to expand its production facility to increase capacity, with the Welsh Government awarding a £99,593 Property Development Grant towards the cost of the £500,000 extension to its fabrication and welding department.

This is the largest single contract won to-date by the firm and one of the most substantial contracts awarded by the RNLI for boat launch and recovery equipment.

Clayton Engineering will be manufacturing half of the RNLI’s fleet of Shannon vehicles being ordered at this stage, and will also be responsible for providing a comprehensive in-service support for the whole fleet.

Welsh Government Economy Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates said: “This is a really significant contract for Clayton Engineering and testament to its advanced manufacturing expertise, capability and highly skilled workforce.

“I am delighted the Welsh Government is able to support the company’s growth and expansion with a Property Development Grant that will ensure the business remains highly competitive and will continue to provide a world class service from Mid Wales.

“It’s good news to hear that the company is nurturing home grown talent, developing their workforce and creating opportunities through its apprenticeship scheme.”

The first of the Shannon launch and recovery vehicles made by Clayton Engineering is now on service at Ilfracombe Lifeboat Station.