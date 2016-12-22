Powys family's joy as they celebrate first Christmas after young daughter's life-saving heart operation

CHRISTMAS is a busy time for happiness and a time for giving, and it will certainly be that way in a Bettws Cedewain household this year.

Rebecca Duffield and Tony Meredith will be celebrating their 18-month-old daughter’s second Christmas this year, after a less than straightforward festive season last year.

Ava was born with a heart murmur, a hole in part of her heart and a narrow artery to her lungs.

This meant she could stop breathing, and had to undergo an operation at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital in January.

Doctors repaired her heart, and she will now not need any surgery until her teenage years.

Earlier this year a charity football match organised by the couple, with Tony a well known local footballer, raised more than £4,000 for the children’s hospital.

Now little Ava is fighting fit, and the family are preparing for the arrival of Santa this year.

Rebecca said: “Last year we had everything hanging over us, and we had the operation coming up in January, so this year with everything behind us it will be more enjoyable this time. It will be the first Christmas when she can remember what is going on, and she has been spoilt a lot this year, so it is going to be special.”

The couple raised the money for the charity, and spoke about the work done by the hospital and how thankful they are.

Tony added: “The generosity of everyone was amazing.

“At first we just thought it was a football match, and set a target of £1,000.

“But we raised much more than that.

“They are moving the unit in Birmingham, and they need £34 million to move it, so it was nice to help with that.

“Also you think you are the only one in that situation.

“However there were people playing in that game, whose children had suffered with heart problems, so it is so vital what the hospital does.”

To make Christmas extra special, Ava will be able to open her presents alongside her sister, Isla, who was born on Saturday.