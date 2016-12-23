New county councillor Graham Breeze for Welshpool

WELSHPOOL has a new county councillor after Graham Breeze blew the other candidates away in last week’s by-election.

The former editor of the County Times, who has sat on the town council for two years, takes over the Llanerchyddol Ward seat at County Hall from Ann Holloway, who passed away earlier this year.



The Independent candidate breezed past second placed Richard Church for the Lib Dems and Conservative Ruth Canning, with 323, out of a turnout of just over 38 per cent.



County Cllr Breeze thanked the electorate for putting faith in him.



He said: “It was very nice at the end, it was a convincing win.



“I thank everyone for their support, and I can promise I will do my best for the community, it was a satisfying win.”



Cllr Breeze faced stiff opposition in the by-election from the Lib Dems and Tories, but the people of Welshpool turned out to vote for the familiar community figure.



He promised to do his best for the town and fight at county hall to stop more cuts hitting Welshpool.



Cllr Breeze also added a former councillor would be very happy about his new position.



“I can promise I will repay the people of the ward, and I am very grateful for their support.



“I can’t promise certain things, but I will represent not just my ward, but the people of Welshpool.



“I have a responsibility to them now, and I will fight to keep things in Welshpool and stop cuts.



“I don’t want to see the recycling centre, or the council offices, which have been talked about, close.



“Also I am sure a certain Miss Holloway will have a smile on her face after last night.”

Despite taking up his role, Cllr Breeze will have to do it all again in 2017, to hold his seat in the county council elections.



He added: “It is disappointing we will have to do it all again.



“But it will give me time to get to know County Hall, before we go through the process again, and I hope the people put the faith in me again.”



In the town council election, for Miss Holloway’s Castle Ward seat, Labour’s Nicola Morris beat three other candidates by nearly 50 votes to take the win.

