Christmas comes early as threatened Powys day centres are given a reprieve...for now

FUNDING of £1.1 million will be restored for a reduced day service for the elderly, reversing a budget decision made in 2014.

Members of the public filled County Hall when Powys County Council’s Cabinet discussed the funding at their meeting on December 20 for the centres at Llanidloes, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Brecon, Crickhowell and Ystradgynlais.

Also daytime activities in East Radnor, the Tanat Valley and Machynlleth and the Bethshan, Newtown.

Many held up signs during the meeting, one read: “Don’t be negligent towards the vulnerable”.

These opinions were echoed by several county councillors, speaking at the cabinet meeting.

Councillor Michael Williams said: “People who use day centres are people who have worked all their lives and paid their taxes in to society.

“It is right that we treat with respect the people who have spent their money on the society we live in today. If you cannot look after those who are the most vulnerable, heaven alone can help us.”

Speaking about potential day centre closures, Cllr Graham Jones said: “It would cause demoralisation to a part of society least able to deal with it.

“They should be treated with respect and afforded dignity.”

Despite the approved funding restoration, the day services are not quite covered by the funds.

Cllr Wynne Jones, portfolio holder for finance, said: “That leaves us around £700,000 short. One per cent extra on council tax will provide £670,000.”

With a potential increase in tax on the table, Cllr Gwilym Williams said: “There are thousands of people in Powys who are on a fixed income. The continued rise in community charge is like a second mortgage.”

This was dismissed by the cabinet, Cllr Graham Brown said: “We are going to have to get money back from council tax.

“If we are going to be providing a service it has got to be paid for, I don’t think the cabinet should be criticised for it.”

The increased spending on day services is also projected to increase the council’s deficit to £4 million by the 2019/20 financial year.

Cllr Wynne Jones explained that these savings would need to be found elsewhere if not from daytime services.

He said: “23 per cent of Powys’ population will be over 70. It is currently about 11 per cent.

“How do you provide a better service for more people with less money?”

The £1.1 million will be part of Powys County Council’s 2017/18 budget.

This reduced version of the current service will remain in effect until an alternative community based support and early intervention service is trialled, evaluated and approved.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives on the council, Cllr Aled Davies, criticised the time taken to reach the decision: “There has been three wasted years since savings were proposed,” he said. There has been a clear message sent from communities that they want day centres to remain. This all should have happened three years ago.”

Members also raised the subject of Westwood Day Centre in Welshpool that has secured funding as part of an asset transfer to Welshpool Town Council, a unique arrangement.

Councillors Graham Jones, Joy Jones and Gareth Morgan each noted the different approach in comparison to all other day centres and called for equality going forward.