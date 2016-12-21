Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injures after car hits tree near Builth Wells

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after her car hit a tree near Builth Wells this morning.

The collision was reported just before 8am this morning, December 21. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police confirmed they had been called to reports of an accident on the A470, two miles south of Builth Wells in the direction of Llyswen, at 7.55am.

They added that one person was taken to hospital.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said crews attended the crash and a woman was airlifted to Swansea.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at about 7.55am to reports that a car had hit a tree on the A470 heading towards Llyswen.

"The Wales Air Ambulance, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and two crews in emergency ambulances attended the scene and an adult female was airlifted to Morrison Hospital in Swansea with serious injuries."

The road re-opened at around 2.30pm.