Campaign to stop violence against women gains support in Machynlleth

CAMPAIGNERS have joined together to take the White Ribbon pledge to say no to violence against women.

Machynlleth branch of the Labour Party met anti-violence campaigner, Joyce Watson AM and Powys councillor Matthew Dorrance and jointly pledged their support to the White Ribbon campaign.

The branch plans to organise activity next year to support victims of violence and to raise awareness of the issue.

Following the meeting in Machynlleth Bowling Club Joyce Watson AM said: “The impact of abuse can be hidden in small local communities, leaving victims feeling isolated, vulnerable and distant from some support services.

“The figures are stark. In the first 10 months of this year – just 304 days – 102 women were killed by men across the UK, that’s one woman every three days. Violence against women affects women of all ages, from all social classes, urban and rural.

“I am pleased that Machynlleth Branch Labour Party members have supported the simple White Ribbon pledge: to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women and children.”

The Mid and West Wales AM began White Ribbon activity in Wales 11 years ago with the first White Ribbon service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Mrs Watson organised the fifth National Assembly for Wales Day of Action with the Women’s Institute to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Each year they work with male ambassadors from across Welsh life to join together to ask men to sign the White Ribbon pledge.

Welsh Government last year published legislation and appointed a National Adviser for Violence against Women and other forms of Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence, or has experienced domestic abuse or sexual violence, or are worried about a friend or relative who is experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence – should call the All Wales Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 80 10 800.

To find out more about the White Ribbon campaign in the UK, go to http://www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk/