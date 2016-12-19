Concern for Welsh newspapers as print sites close

The closure of newspaper printing sites will ultimately damage the quality of Welsh papers it has been claimed.

More than 30 jobs are at risk after the announcement that Trinity Mirror would look to close its Cardiff printing site in Cardiff by the end of the year.

It is expected that its South Wales titles, including Western Mail, will now be printed in Birmingham or Watford. That would leave the NWN Media print site in Deeside that prints the Powys County Times as the only newspaper printing press left in Wales.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, of Plaid Cymru, said the gradual decline in the press in Wales was “damaging for democracy and civic life”.

He said: “"We have seen a gradual decline in the Welsh Press over a number of years, which is damaging for our democracy and civic life.

"This latest news that Trinity Mirror is set to close it's printing works in Wales is sad news for the workers and their families, but will also be detrimental to the news cycle in Wales, as it will mean shorter lead times, and more pressure on journalists.

“This in turn will damage the quality of the papers they print, and lead to an even greater decline in circulation.

"It also shows how unhealthy it is to have our national media in Wales so over dependent on two large corporations, namely the BBC and Trinity Mirror.

“We need greater plurality in our news outlets in order to get balanced and varied coverage.”

NWN Media, which publishes the Powys County Times newspaper, is the only company that still prints newspapers actually in Wales.

The company's print centre in Deeside was opened by HRH Prince Charles in 2008.

Mr ap Gwynfor said it was vital that newspapers still had a presence in North East Wales.

He said: “We are fortunate in north east Wales that we have an independent publishing company who publish our local newspapers, and a couple of popular hyperlocal news websites as well.

"The Welsh Government have ignored the plight of the Welsh press for far too long. They need to come up with a programme to ensure that we don't lose more, and maybe even consider providing arms length assistance to ensure the long term viability of our press."

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant said he was disappointed by Trinity Mirror's decision to close its South Wales operation.

He said: “It’s sad to hear about the closure of Trinity Mirror’s Cardiff printing press and the resulting loss of jobs.