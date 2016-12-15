School sides learn their cup opposition

THE Welsh Schools FA Cup draw has been made with the regional winners going head to head with the best in the country in the New Year.

Llanfyllin will travel to Glan Clwyd in the boys under 18s first national round while Newtown have been handed home advantage against Connahs Quay in the boys under 15s.

The still to be played under 14s regional between Llanidloes and Llanfair Caereinion will see the winners rewarded with a trip to Castell Alun.

Llanfair Caereinion will entertain Prestatyn in the under 13s boys while Welshpool travel to Hawarden in the under 12s.

Llanidloes host Glan Clwyd in the under 15s girls cup with Welshpool entertaining Friars in the girls under 13s cup