Dyfed Powys Police need to make 'fairness and respect' improvements

Dyfed Powys Police require improvement in ways that they work, according to a new report.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate Constabulary (HMIC) look into how well forces treat the public, ensure staff work and how they look after the workforce.

Within the report, the HMIC said Dyfed Powys Police needs to put in place systems that ensure it treats its workforce with fairness and respect, and improve how it ensures its workforce behaves ethically and lawfully.

Also it said improvement was needed in how it treats people with fairness and respect.

Reacting to the report, Deputy Chief Constable Liane James said: “Over the last year we have worked tirelessly to ensure that core messages relating to the Code of Ethics and the expectations we have of those who represent Dyfed-Powys Police, reach all areas of our service, I am pleased that HMIC have recognised these improvements within the report.

“We are very pleased that the HMIC also recognises the importance we place on treating people with fairness and respect and that we vet to recruit only those with the highest ethical standards.”

“We are proud of the connection we have with our communities and in 2017, have a programme of work commencing to further improve the way in which we obtain the views of our communities and gain feedback of their experiences with us’

“As we get ready to welcome a new Chief Constable to the force I am pleased to see all the hard work of our staff over the past year is paying off and we will continue to improve and ensure we safeguard the communities of Dyfed and Powys together.”