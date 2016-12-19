Drunk man avoids jail after shouting Jewish slurs in Llandrindod Wells Tesco

A drunk man avoided a jail sentence after he shouted, swore and made religious slurs regarding Jewish people towards Tesco staff.

Philip Anthony Kuegler, 50, admitted using religiously aggravated threatening words or behaviour to cause fear of violence at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' Court.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting the police officer who arrested him; while a further charge of using threatening behaviour was dropped.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said Kuegler was the last person in the store just after midnight on September 15, when he attempted to buy three bottles of cider at the self-service checkout.

When a member of staff told him the machine was card only, Kuegler, of Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells, became agitated and abusive.

Mr Davies said Kuegler shouted at staff that everyone who works at Tesco is Jewish and squared up to the night manager, Mr Robinson, who told Kuegler he was Jewish himself and found his comments offensive.

“The manager asked him to leave but he continued to shout and swear about Jews,” added Mr Davies.

“He placed his forehead against Mr Robinson's and he thought he was going to headbutt him.

“He pulled out one of the bottles and held it over Mr Robinson's head.”

After the stand-off, Kuegler smashed the bottle on the ground and walked off.

Staff members gave statements to the police saying Kuegler was “extremely aggressive and abusive,” appeared drunk and made comments such as “they are all Jews”.

A police officer found Kuegler on a bench outside the Commodore Hotel but he attempted to walk off in the direction of Holy Trinity Church.

The officer followed and Kuegler turned and threw one of the cider bottles at him, which went over the officer's head as he ducked.

Mr Davies said Kuegler then grabbed hold of the officer and spat at him, hitting him in the face and eyes. He was arrested and interviewed, saying he only remembered speaking to Tesco staff and smashing a bottle in the car park.

Stuart Arrowsmith, from the probation service, said: "He has some difficulty with people he perceives as being disrespectful to him.

“He has accepted responsibility and accepted that the offences are serious and need to be addressed."

He added that Kuegler suffers from anxiety and depression and recommended a suspended sentence to include a course of sessions on hate crime, saying Kuegler complied well with a previous suspended sentence.

Gareth Walters, for Kuegler, said: “In his own words, he doesn't drink too often but when he does drink he drinks to excess and beyond that.

“The comments in relation to Jewish people were directed to Tesco in general, he didn't know the manager was Jewish.

“It was a very silly and drunken outburst but it was a very short lived incident.”

Kuegler was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the threatening behaviour and three weeks for assaulting a police officer to run concurrently, suspended for two years.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and five hate crime sessions, pay the police officer £300 compensation and pay a £115 surcharge.