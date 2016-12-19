Powys cabinet 'holding councillors to ransom over day centres'

Powys County Council’s (PCC) cabinet has been told to get its own house in order before holding councillors to ransom over day centres.

Lib Dem leader in Powys, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, believes saying members will have to agree a large council tax rise to save centres is disgraceful.

He said: “We have just been through a long public consultation process that has demonstrated how much the people of Powys value the day centres as a source of support and respite for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. As a result the Cabinet member for adult social care has stated that he will be recommending to his Cabinet colleagues that the County Council continues to fund the day centres through next year, but claims council members will have to agree a large rise in Council Tax to fund it.

“This is a disgraceful attempt to hold council members to ransom, by effectively saying ‘back us imposing a big increase in the Council Tax or else!”

“Given that adult social care services already have a well-publicised multi-million pounds over-spend, the reasons for which have not yet been properly explained, it ill-behoves the Cabinet to now try to ‘hold a gun’ to the heads of councillors linking a large Council Tax rise to day centres.

“This Independent-run Cabinet needs to get its own house in order before attempting to bully council members in this way.”

He believes opportunities to bring services together to save money are being missed.

Cllr Gibson-Watt added: “Services still seem to be operating in silos and opportunities for making major savings by, for example, co-locating social care facilities with libraries, are being missed.

“These opportunities need to be grabbed before threatening to close down valuable services.”